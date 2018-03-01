Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Nornickel ready to use best available technologies to cut impact on environment

Business & Economy
March 01, 20:50 UTC+3 KRASNOYARSK

Nornickel is a Russian diversified mining and metals company, the globally largest producer of nickel and palladium and the major producer of platinum, cobalt, copper, and rhodium

KRASNOYARSK, March 1. /TASS/. Nornickel is ready to revamp its all enterprises with the best available technologies to cut impact on the environment, the company told TASS on Thursday.

On March 1, Russia’s President Vladimir Putin in his State of the Nation Address to the Federal Assembly said the enterprises of high ecology risks should use best available technologies from 2021, and the first 300 enterprises should do so from 2019 already.

"Nornickel’s production facilities currently comply with the best available technologies (BAT), with the exception for a few industrial facilities, and the company has been working to implement BAT there," the company said. "Nornickel plans to finalize this highly important work quite soon."

The leader of Krasnoyarsk’s ecologists union, called Zelenye (Green), Sergei Shakhmatov, says big enterprises are ready for implementation of such technologies.

"The preparatory work has continued for 15 years, and this huge titanic work was to describe the technologies, to adjust the federal legislation; and the thing to do now it simply to give the order - ‘Forward!’," he said. "All major companies are ready, they know perfectly well what to do, what to modernize, what technologies to implement, and companies like Nornickel or Rusal have begun the work."

Nornickel (the Norilsk Nickel Company) is a Russian diversified mining and metals company, the globally largest producer of nickel and palladium and the major producer of platinum, cobalt, copper, and rhodium. The company produces also gold, silver, iridium, osmium, selenium, ruthenium, and tellurium. The company is involved in exploration, extraction, enriching and processing of natural resources, as well as in production and sales of non-ferrous and precious metals.

