Naftogaz considers Gazprom returning payment for gas a violation of Court’s decision

Business & Economy
March 01, 14:36 UTC+3 KIEV

Naftogaz was also surprised by the decision of the Russian side and urged "European partners to analyze the reliability of the counterparty"

KIEV, March 1. /TASS/. Naftogaz of Ukraine considered Gazprom's refusal to supply gas as a violation of The Stockholm arbitration's decision, Head of Naftogaz Andrey Kobolev said on Thursday.

"We made a prepayment for Russian gas, since we are fulfilling the decision of the Stockholm Arbitration. By refusing to supply gas after the advance payment was made, Gazprom makes it impossible for Naftogaz to fulfill the court's decision to purchase minimum contract volumes of gas," Kobolev said.

Naftogaz was also surprised by the decision of the Russian side and urged "European partners to analyze the reliability of the counterparty."

Deputy Chairman of Gazprom Management Committee Alexander Medvedev told reporters earlier that Gazprom received payment for March gas supplies from Naftogaz of Ukraine, but returned it due to inconsistency of the additional agreement to the contract, so the deliveries will not begin.

"Gazprom has indeed received money from Naftogaz of Ukraine as payment for March gas deliveries. To date, additional agreement to the current contract with Naftogaz necessary to start deliveries has not been approved. Therefore, acting in good faith we have returned the money received from Naftogaz of Ukraine in full. Gas supplies for Naftogaz will not be carried out from March 1," he said.

The Stockholm arbitration on Wednesday ordered Gazprom to pay $2.56 bln on a transit contract with Naftogaz of Ukraine. Gazprom has already expressed its disagreement with the court's decision and announced its intention to protect its rights in accordance with applicable law.

Singapore Airshow 2018: Asia’s largest aerospace exhibition
9
Vehicles of the future on display at the Detroit Auto Show
15
Futuristic designs on display at Tokyo Motor Show
