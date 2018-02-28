Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Kaspersky Lab denies reports about making part of its anti-virus code accessible online

Business & Economy
February 28, 15:30 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Kaspersky Lab constantly monitors the network for the presence of code samples

© Sergei Savostianov/TASS

MOSCOW, February 28. /TASS/. The software code that was made accessible online by a former employee of the Kaspersky Lab does not belong to the antivirus and poses no threat to users, a spokesperson with the Kaspersky Lab told TASS.

Kaspersky Lab is Russian multinational cybersecurity and anti-virus provider.

"Indeed, a former employee of Kaspersky Lab has published a piece of code he had legitimate access to as part of his job. This code is not part of the antivirus. This does not pose any threat to the security of the company's customers," the spokesperson stressed.

The company noted that Kaspersky Lab constantly monitors the network for the presence of code samples. In this particular case, the data was found the day after its publication and was removed from the public access as soon as possible.

"An internal investigation was conducted and as a result the attacker was identified. After collecting all the evidence, the company appealed to law enforcement agencies, "the company added.

According to the materials, a criminal case was initiated for an offence under article 183 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation ("The Illegal Receipt and Disclosure of Information Classified as a Commercial, Tax or Banking Secret").

Реклама