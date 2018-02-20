Russian telecom watchdog says Facebook faces more detailed checks than Twitter

MOSCOW, February 20. /TASS/. Social networking website Facebook will undergo a more detailed check into its compliance with the Russian law in the second half of 2018 than Twitter, chief of Russia’s telecom and IT watchdog Alexander Zharov told reporters on Tuesday.

The Russian regulator, Roskomnadzor, will check whether the Twitter social networking service is in compliance with the law that requires websites to store the personal data of Russian citizens on Russian servers.

"The mechanism is obvious and clear for us, but in regard to the Twitter company - since we have an official letter from the company that in the first half of 2018 the users’ personal data will be stored on the Russian territory - the check will be carried out only into this," he said.

"As for Facebook, the check will be more comprehensive," Zharov said.

The watchdog’s chief noted that earlier this month a meeting had been held with Facebook’s representatives to discuss compliance with the Russian law.

"Many aspects were discussed there: storing data on the Russian territory, whether the company has an office in Russia or not, removing unlawful content in line with the Russian legislation by all social networks part of Facebook’s community and finally, clarification on deleting the accounts of Russian users by Facebook," Zharov said.

All these aspects will be "definitely" checked in the second half of the year, he noted.

The law on personal data entered into force in Russia on September 1, 2015. Under it, both domestic and foreign companies need to store personal data of Russians in Russia.