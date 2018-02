MOSCOW, February 20 /TASS/. All political decisions on the resumption of flights between Moscow and Cairo have been taken, and technical aspects have been settled, a spokesperson with Russia’s Transport Ministry told TASS.

The ministry calls on all the parties involved in this process to speed up the resumption of air traffic.

