Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin signs decree on resuming regular air traffic to Cairo

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
January 04, 16:04 UTC+3
Share
1 pages in this article
© Mikhail Klimentyev/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS

MOSCOW, January 4. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree on resuming regular air services to Cairo, the relevant document was posted on the legal acts website on Thursday.

"To add the words ‘regular air services to the city of Cairo’ after the words ‘with the exception of’ to Paragraph 1 [of the decree issued by the Russian president on November 8, 2015 "On separate measures to ensure the national security of the Russian Federation and protect Russian citizens from criminal and other abusive practices"]," the document reads.

Moscow suspended air service with Egypt in November 2015 after a terrorist attack on board an A321 jet from Russia’s air carrier Kogalymavia that was en route from Sharm el-Sheikh in Egypt to Russia’s St. Petersburg. The passenger airliner crashed over the Sinai Peninsula early on October 31. All 224 people onboard, including 217 passengers and the seven-member crew, were killed. To resume air services, Russia demanded tighter security measures from Egypt.

Russian Transport Minister Maxim Sokolov earlier said that regular flights to Cairo could be resumed as early as February 2018. However, charter flights to Egypt’s resorts of Sharm el-Sheikh and Hurghada are not planned yet.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Moldova needs reset in its relations with Russia - President Dodon
2
Ukraine turns into raw materials colony for wealthy European countries - politician
3
Two military personnel killed in Hmeymim airbase shelling December 31
4
Kamchatka volcano spits up ash 5-7 kilometers high
5
Greek Defense Ministry confirms Russian Su-24M bomber was downed in Syrian airspace
6
Chechnya’s leader nails double standards of US social media
7
Russia to offer MiG-29 aircraft at Argentina’s tender for fighter jets
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама