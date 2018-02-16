Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Putin congratulates Gazprom on company's 25 anniversary

Business & Economy
February 16, 18:01 UTC+3 NOVO-OGAREVO

Vladimir Putin noted that in 25 years a tremendous effort was made to consolidate and develop Russia's gas industry

© Vitaliy Nevar/TASS

NOVO-OGAREVO, February 16. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin praised high results of Gazprom's activities and expressed the hope that the company will continue to work with the same efficiency.

Speaking during a video conference with the new sport facilities built as part of the social program Gazprom for Children, the Russian leader congratulated the gas company on its 25th anniversary.

"I want to congratulate you and all those who work in the Gazprom system, the whole huge team of our leading company on this occasion (the anniversary)," the president said addressing to Gazprom CEO Alexei Miller.

Putin noted that in 25 years, a tremendous effort was made to consolidate and develop the gas industry.

"We remember, there was a time when the state practically lost control over this company, and without exaggeration it is a backbone for the economy. For many years, in the 1990s and the early 2000s when the country's economy was in a difficult situation, it largely relied on Gazprom - the company managed to meet the needs of the electric power industry and thermal generation, and did it at prices and tariffs which were definitely below market prices," the President noted adding that thanks to this fact, other industries were able to continue operating and invest resources in development.

Putin also drew attention to the renewal of the company’s capabilities over the year.

"Now Gazprom is operating 151 fields, I doubt that any other company in the world has cast out its lines so wide in a good sense," Putin said.

In addition, the head of state highly marked the export component of the company's work.

"I would like to express hope that in the future Gazprom will work as efficiently as it has been doing so far," Putin said.

Gazprom’s anniversary is timed to 25 years since February 17, 1993 when the Russian government’s decree on reforming the State Gas Concern Gazprom into to a Joint Stock Company.

