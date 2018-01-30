Gazprom vows to weather the 'Kremlin List' storm

VIENNA, January 30. /TASS/. Chairman of Gazprom’s Board Viktor Zubkov believes that Russia’s top gas producer will hang tough in the face of the publication of the so-called ‘Kremlin List’ by the US Treasury Department.

"It’s ok, we will withstand it. They are constantly tightening the screws. You can see it, the discussions with the Poles, the Balts. But it’s ok, we will weather the storm," he said Tuesday.

Earlier reports said that Russian oil and gas bigwigs, including Gazprom CEO Alexei Miller, Lukoil CEO Vagit Alekperov and Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin have been included in the "Kremlin report".

It also mentions the CEO of Russia’s largest independent natural gas producer Novatek Leonid Mikhelson, Tatneft CEO Nail Maganov, Lukoil Vice President Leonid Fedun, Russneft CEO Mikhail Gutseriyev and his brother Sait-Salam Gutseriyev. The "roster" also includes chief and co-owner of Eurasia Drilling Alexander Dzhaparidze and Surgutneftegaz oil and gas company CEO Vladimir Bogdanov.

That said the US Treasury Department denies that this is a sanctions list. Meanwhile, experts earlier said that being listed may create certain problems and therefore banks and contracting parties may consider this as an additional risk factor for business contacts.