Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Gazprom vows to weather the 'Kremlin List' storm

Business & Economy
January 30, 14:06 UTC+3 VIENNA

Russian oil and gas bigwigs, including Gazprom CEO Alexei Miller, Lukoil CEO Vagit Alekperov and Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin have been included in the "Kremlin report"

Share
1 pages in this article
© Egor Aleev/TASS

VIENNA, January 30. /TASS/. Chairman of Gazprom’s Board Viktor Zubkov believes that Russia’s top gas producer will hang tough in the face of the publication of the so-called ‘Kremlin List’ by the US Treasury Department.

"It’s ok, we will withstand it. They are constantly tightening the screws. You can see it, the discussions with the Poles, the Balts. But it’s ok, we will weather the storm," he said Tuesday.

Read also

Key facts about the US 'Kremlin report'

Earlier reports said that Russian oil and gas bigwigs, including Gazprom CEO Alexei Miller, Lukoil CEO Vagit Alekperov and Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin have been included in the "Kremlin report".

It also mentions the CEO of Russia’s largest independent natural gas producer Novatek Leonid Mikhelson, Tatneft CEO Nail Maganov, Lukoil Vice President Leonid Fedun, Russneft CEO Mikhail Gutseriyev and his brother Sait-Salam Gutseriyev. The "roster" also includes chief and co-owner of Eurasia Drilling Alexander Dzhaparidze and Surgutneftegaz oil and gas company CEO Vladimir Bogdanov.

That said the US Treasury Department denies that this is a sanctions list. Meanwhile, experts earlier said that being listed may create certain problems and therefore banks and contracting parties may consider this as an additional risk factor for business contacts.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Companies
Gazprom
In other media
Реклама
Photo
9
Vehicles of the future on display at the Detroit Auto Show
15
Futuristic designs on display at Tokyo Motor Show
18
Frankfurt auto show 2017: the best cars and concepts
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Iran to pull forces from Syria at Damascus’ request — diplomat
2
Russian intelligence chief visits US to discuss war on terror — ambassador
3
Putin makes tongue-in-cheek comment on his absence from US 'Kremlin List'
4
Russia, Iran, Turkey ready to work on Syrian settlement — diplomat
5
Putin emphasizes Russian military ranks high among world’s leading armies
6
Russian pianist wins Grammy for instrumental performance
7
Russian PM jokes that cabinet members not on US ‘Kremlin List’ should step down
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама