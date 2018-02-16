Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Bitcoin goes back above $10,000

Business & Economy
February 16, 9:46 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Earlier, the bitcoin rate showed a sharp drop

© AP Photo/Kin Cheung

MOSCOW, February 16. /TASS/. Bitcoin exchange rate rose to $10,101, according to electronic cryptocurrency platform Coinmarketcap.

Earlier, the bitcoin rate showed a sharp drop and fell to a mark of $5,996 on February 6. Bitcoin reaches its maximum value in December 2017 at $19,000.

Bitcoin is a decentralized system based on blockchain technology, which any user - participant of the system can emit, creating new blocks of the system with the help of a computing device. The concept of the system was first published in November 2008.

In early August 2017, cryptocurrency was divided into classic bitcoin and Bitcoin Cash, due to disputes about updates, which were supposed to increase the speed of transaction processing.

