Opening air traffic to Egypt’s resort cities impossible now — Russian deputy PM

SOCHI, February 15. /TASS/. Resuming flights between Russia and Egypt’s resort cities is impossible at the moment, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich told reporters on the sidelines of the Sochi investment forum.

"Yesterday in Kuwait, I was approached by the Egyptian deputy foreign minister who asked when the resort cities will be open (for air traffic - TASS). I said there is no such an opportunity now," Dvorkovich said.

He recalled that flights to Cairo would be restored in late February. The decision to this effect was made after Cairo airport tightened security to comply with Russia’s request.

Moscow suspended air service with Egypt in November 2015 after a terrorist attack on board an A321 jet operated by Russia’s air carrier Kogalymavia that was en route from Sharm el-Sheikh in Egypt to Russia’s St. Petersburg. The passenger airliner crashed over the Sinai Peninsula early on October 31. All 224 people onboard, including 217 passengers and the seven crew members, were killed. To resume flights, Russia demanded that Egypt tighten aviation security.