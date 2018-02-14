Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Bank of Russia to share intelligence on cyber threats with EAEU members’ national banks

Business & Economy
February 14, 17:40 UTC+3 MAGNITOGORSK

The Bank of Russia offered up the use of its very own system of automated information exchange on cyber threats, according to an expert

© REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

MAGNITOGORSK, February 14. /TASS/. Member-states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) will organize information sharing on credit and finance risks as well as on cyber security threats. The corresponding agreement will be signed within three months, Deputy Department Head of the Bank of Russia Artyom Sychyov told reporters on Wednesday.

Read also

Bank of Russia wants to create competency center on cyber security

The Bank of Russia offered up the use of its very own system of automated information exchange on cyber threats, the expert said.

"All heads of national and central banks of the EAEU stressed the need to organize an information exchange system on cyber threats. The agreement is in the works now and I think we will sign it in 2-3 months,” Sychyov said. “We suggested using our solution for an automatic exchange of information as a technical platform for sharing data,” he added.

The Russian regulator is focusing on further expanding the direct information exchange on cyber threats with regulators of other countries, particularly within the BRICS framework, Sychyov noted. “The ideas are there and we will obviously explore them,” he added.

