Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

MasterCard intends to patent 30 developments in blockchain sphere

Business & Economy
February 13, 21:50 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Two blockchain-based MasterCard APIs are already available for developers

Share
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Toby Talbot

MOSCOW, February 13. /TASS/. The international payment system MasterCard plans to patent thirty in-house developments based on the distributed registers (blockchain) technology, head of the Russian Representative Office of MasterCard Alexei Malinovsky told TASS in an interview on Tuesday.

The company takes to heart capabilities of the distributed registers technology and believes that it is promising in the payments sphere, Malinovsky said. "This is an interesting technology and we keep a close eye on developments in this sphere," he said.

Read also

Mastercard mulls over prospects of cash withdrawals from POS terminals in Russian stores

"MasterCard filed applications for more than 30 patents related to use of the distributed registers technology in the payment sphere. Furthermore, there is a certain ecosystem around us that very closely monitors development in the blockchain area," Malinovsky noted.

Two blockchain-based MasterCard APIs are already available for developers. These are Blockchain Core API and Smart Contracts API, making it possible to work with smart contracts and with the distributed register.

Further to in-house developments, MasterCard also supports small companies dealing with blockchain. The payment system invested into the venture holding Digital Currency Group and it has the startup accelerator Start Path, Malinovsky added.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Singapore Airshow 2018: Asia’s largest aerospace exhibition
9
Vehicles of the future on display at the Detroit Auto Show
15
Futuristic designs on display at Tokyo Motor Show
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Philippines eager to buy modern Russian weaponry — ambassador
2
Dutch foreign minister resigns over lies about meeting with Putin
3
Two Russian athletes not invited to 2018 Winter Olympics by mistake
4
Russian figure skater Zagitova first in free program of team event at 2018 Olympics
5
Russian female figure skater wins team short dance with world record
6
Kaspersky Lab files another lawsuit over US ban on use of its products
7
Putin and Trump talk over the phone
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама