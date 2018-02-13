Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russia eyes participation in recovery of oil and gas exploration in Syria

Business & Economy
February 13, 17:53 UTC+3

Russia and Syria signed a roadmap on cooperation in the energy sphere, implying restoration, upgrade and construction of power installations in Syria

MOSCOW, February 13. /TASS/. The roadmap on cooperation in the oil and gas sphere between Russia and Syria provides for recovery and development of oil and gas fields in this Arab country and exploration, Russian Minister of Energy Alexander Novak said on Tuesday.

Over 15,000 small businesses resume activities in Syria’s Aleppo

"We have signed a separate roadmap. We consider the power sector and the oil and gas industry. Recovery of fields and [development] of greenfields are the main points [for the oil and gas sector - TASS]," Novak said, without mentioning specific companies.

Russia and Syria signed a roadmap on cooperation in the energy sphere, implying restoration, upgrade and construction of power installations in Syria, the Russian Energy Ministry said earlier. The roadmap provides for phased implementation of strategic projects on restoration, upgrade and construction of power facilities in the territory of Syria, the ministry reported.

Oil & Gas Syrian conflict
Persons
Alexander Novak
