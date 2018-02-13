Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russia’s Energy Ministry maintains 2018 oil price outlook at $50-60 per barrel

Business & Economy
February 13, 21:30 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The price of Brent oil futures with delivery in April 2018 currently stands at $62.34 per barrel on the London’s ICE Futures

MOSCOW, February 13. /TASS/. Russia’s Energy Ministry has no plans to change its outlook for 2018 average annual oil price, which is currently at $50-60 per barrel, despite its high level now, the Minister Alexander Novak said Tuesday.

Aleksandr Novak: Forecasting is unrewarding business

"My outlook is unchanged, my estimations for average [oil] price for 2018 have always been between $50 and $60 [per barrel]," he said.

Previously, Russia’s Economic Development Minister Maksim Oreshkin said that the current upsurge in the oil price to $70 per barrel is unsustainable and would not last long, adding that oil prices are unlikely to exceed $60 per barrel over the mid-term.

