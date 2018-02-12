Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia invites BRICS to create a platform for investment in 'green technologies'

Business & Economy
February 12, 19:05 UTC+3 MOSCOW

BRICS is an informal association of five major emerging national economies

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, February 12. /TASS/. Russia has invited the BRICS countries to create a financial mechanism for investment in "green technologies" and environmental projects, the press service of Russia’s Natural Resources Ministry reported referring its minister Sergei Donskoy.

According to the press service, at a meeting with Environment Minister of South Africa Edna Molewa in Cape Town, South Africa, Donskoy said that Russia is working on such a mechanism.

Read also

Russia suggests BRICS partners gain a foothold in promising Syrian market

"We proposed creating a public-private partnership platform for the BRICS countries to exchange experience in legislative regulation in the field of environmental protection, as well as search for, exchange and introduction of green technologies," Donskoy said.

According to him, it is also planned to use the potential of the New Development Bank for this project.

According to the ministry’s report, the minister plans to discuss these issues in detail during a meeting of the working group on the environment of BRICS states in May.

BRICS is an informal association of five major emerging national economies: Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. The group was founded in June 2006 at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum and was known as BRIC prior to inclusion of South Africa in 2009.

The main task of the New Development Bank is to finance infrastructure projects and sustainable development projects in the BRICS states and in developing countries.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Singapore Airshow 2018: Asia’s largest aerospace exhibition
9
Vehicles of the future on display at the Detroit Auto Show
15
Futuristic designs on display at Tokyo Motor Show
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin and Trump talk over the phone
2
Kurdish fighters destroy Turkish tanks in Syria’s Afrin — reports
3
Japanese speedskater Kei Saito leaves Olympic village after failed doping test
4
Russian female figure skater wins team short dance with world record
5
Russia’s top figure skaters setting world records and clinching Olympic medals
6
Russian figure skater Zagitova first in free program of team event at 2018 Olympics
7
Russia’s ‘neutral’ mixed doubles curling team to play with Swiss team in semi-finals
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама