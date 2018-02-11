Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia suggests BRICS partners gain a foothold in promising Syrian market

Business & Economy
February 11, 0:53 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Over the past seven years of the Syrian conflict, the country’s economy has suffered an enormous damage

Share
1 pages in this article
© Valery Sharifulin/TASS

MOSCOW, February 11. /TASS/. Russia urges its partners among the BRICS nations (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) to establish a foothold in Syria’s promising market, Russian Ambassador to Syria Alexander Kinshchak said in an interview with TASS.

Over the past seven years of the Syrian conflict, the country’s economy has suffered an enormous damage.

"According to Syrians’ estimates, losses in the real sector of the economy topped $75 billion," the ambassador said. "UN experts believe that it will have to be poured nearly $200 billion to achieve the pre-crisis GDP growth rate."

"We are aware that the Syrian government will find it difficult to obtain a huge amount of money required for the post-crisis recovery," the Russian ambassador said. "Therefore, Russia suggested that the international community, first of all, the nations friendly to Syria, should join efforts in order to work out a complex program for its revival."

"First of all, we speak about our BRICS allies, Iran and other states carrying out independent foreign policies and motivated to gain a foothold in the promising Syrian market," Kinshchak said.

Who is to blame?

The Russian diplomat pointed out that the blame for Syria’s damaged economy should be pinned not only on terrorists, but also on the international coalition led by the United States.

"In particular, as a result of their deliberate strikes, dozens of vital fuel and energy infrastructure facilities in Syria’s north as well as bridges, roads, educational and medical institutions have been destroyed," he said.

"The former ‘Caliphate capital’ of Raqqa happened to be 80% destroyed, but no reconstruction has yet begun up to now," Kinshchak added.

In comparison, the Russian ambassador mentioned the Syrian city of Deir ez-Zor, which was retaken by Syrian government forces supported by Russian air strikes from the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia) last November, following a many-year siege.

"Peaceful life is getting back on track [there]. Hospitals and schools are being reopened, housing and municipal services restart functioning and residents are coming back to their homes," he noted. "A similar picture can be seen in Eastern Aleppo liberated from militants in December 2016.".

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Syrian conflict
Countries
Syria
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Singapore Airshow 2018: Asia’s largest aerospace exhibition
9
Vehicles of the future on display at the Detroit Auto Show
15
Futuristic designs on display at Tokyo Motor Show
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia suggests BRICS partners gain a foothold in promising Syrian market
2
Putin tells Israel’s Netanyahu new spiral of violence in Syria should be avoided
3
Russia’s ‘neutral’ mixed doubles curling team to play with Swiss team in semi-finals
4
Collection of watches worth over $10 mln seized from detained Sakhalin ex-governor
5
Lebanon welcomes Russia’s participation in developing offshore fields — official
6
US tries organizing in Syria new army from Kurds, former militants - ambassador
7
Russian athletes’ outfits look most stylish at 2018 Olympics - WSJ
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама