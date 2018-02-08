Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russia's Sukhoi mulls establishing production of consumables for SSJ-100 aircraft in Italy

Business & Economy
February 08, 18:22 UTC+3 SINGAPORE

An idea of creating an industrial park on the territory of Venice is being discussed

© Marina Lystseva/TASS

SINGAPORE, February 8. /TASS/. Russia’s Sukhoi Civil Aircraft Company, the manufacturer of the Sukhoi SuperJet-100 airliner (SSJ-100), is considering production of consumables for the aircraft in Italy, Alexander Rubtsov the company's president said in an interview with TASS at Singapore Airshow-2018.

"We discussed the idea ... of creating an industrial park on the territory of Venice, where it would be possible to make components and spare parts for SSJ-100. By the request of the Italian party, we handed over a set of consumables, components we urgently need, so they see what they can do. They are interested in jobs and taxes. I think we should definitely see what the opportunities are for production, especially production of our consumables," he said.

Read also
Sukhoi Superjet 100

Russia’s Sukhoi plans to sign contracts for supply of 60 SSJ-100 airliners in 2018

Superjet International (90% owned by Sukhoi Civil Airicraft), a company promoting the Russian airliner in the West, has headquarters in Venice.

Earlier, Russian Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov said that Italian companies are interested in assembling a Russian aircraft.

The Sukhoi Superjet 100 is a modern fly-by-wire twin engine regional jet. The airliner was designed and spearheaded by Sukhoi, a division of the Russian civil aerospace company (UAC). Its maiden flight was conducted on 19 May 2008. Commercial passenger flights began in 2011. The flight range of the basic version is 4,400 km, capacity - 98 passengers.

The largest operators of the SSJ-100 are Russia’s Aeroflot and Mexico’s Interjet. The airliner is also used by a number of Russian companies, Ireland’s Cityjet and Belgium’s Brussels Airlines.

Share
