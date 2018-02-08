Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Gazprom increases Turkish Stream investment estimate to $7 bln

Business & Economy
February 08, 14:22 UTC+3

Gazprom received a permit from the Turkish authorities to build the second line of the gas pipeline offshore segment to Turkey

Share
1 pages in this article

Read also

Key facts about Turkish Stream project

MOSCOW, February 8. /TASS/. Gazprom increases the investment estimate for construction of the Turkish Stream gas pipeline to $7 bln, Deputy CEO of the Russian holding Andrei Kruglov said on Thursday.

"We tentatively said that the cost can be $6 bln but now we estimates it about $7 bln. We also do not rule out project financing but considering the existing reality, the Turkish Stream will be funded from the Gazprom budget initially. It will be refinanced then through an issue of project bonds, as it took place with the Nord Stream. The issue was successfully offered in December," Kruglov said.

Gazprom received a permit from the Turkish authorities to build the second line of the gas pipeline offshore segment to Turkey. Investments of the Russian gas holding into the pipeline construction are planned to be 182.4 bln rubles ($3.1 bln) in 2018.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Singapore Airshow 2018: Asia’s largest aerospace exhibition
9
Vehicles of the future on display at the Detroit Auto Show
15
Futuristic designs on display at Tokyo Motor Show
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Downed fighter pilot’s wingman stood by leader to very end — army media
2
Su-35 shows what it’s made of: Top official hails aircraft as ‘second to none in the air’
3
North Korea shows off new ICBM at military parade
4
Diplomat vows to identify manufacturer of weapon that downed Russian jet in Syria
5
US seizing economic assets in Syria instead of fighting IS — top brass
6
Putin calls to create powerful international research centers in Russia
7
Body of Su-25 pilot killed in Syria flown back to Russia
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама