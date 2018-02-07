Inflation in Russia was 0.3% in January, 2.2% in annual terms

MOSCOW, February 7. /TASS/. Inflation in Russia equaled 0.3% in January 2018 and 2.2% in annual terms, Russia’s federal statistics service Rosstat reported on Wednesday.

For comparison, consumer prices rose 0.6% in January 2017.

Foods prices rose 0.5% in January. Non-foods prices hiked 0.3% last month. Services prices grew 0.1%.

Prices grew notably for individual kinds of fruits and vegetables in January. Prices surged 15% for grapes and 4.6-9.3% for white cabbage, potatoes, carrots, onions, tomatoes and pears. At the same time, prices dropped by 5.9% for oranges and 1% for lemons in the reporting period.

Salmon roe prices rose 1%. Chilled and frozen dressed salmons, curd, canned vegetables and cereal flakes prices grew 0.6-0.8%.

Buckwheat prices fell 3.4%. Millet prices added 1.4%. Rice prices rose 0.3% at the same time.

Pork and poultry prices declined 0.4% and 0.6% respectively, Flour, caramel, chocolate sweets, champagne, beer and herring prices dropped 0.1-0.3%.

Coal prices rose 2.6%. Firewood prices grew 0.6%/.

New domestic cars prices rose 1.9%. Foreign branded cars, diesel and motor gas fuel, filter cigarettes, electric vacuum cleaners and USB sticks prices grew by 0.6-1.4% over the month, Rosstat said.