Azur Air may stop flying from March 21 — Russian aviation regulator

MOSCOW, February 2. /TASS/. Russia’s Azur Air may stop flying from March 21 if the airline does not close out all violations materially affecting the flight safety, the Russian aviation regulator Rosaviatsiya said on Friday.

Rosaviatsiya limited the term of the operator’s certificate of the Russian air carrier Azur Air by March 20, 2018, two sources on the air travel market told TASS earlier on Friday.

"Nonconformities and drawbacks pertaining to matters of supporting airworthiness of aircraft and organization of air operations were found in the activity of the air carrier in the course of the inspection performed by Rosaviatsiya in December 2017. Azur Air did not confirm the closeout of identified nonconformities and comments in full scope within prescribed terms," the regulator said. "Restrictions can be lifted in accordance with laws if all violations are cured. Otherwise, the airline may stop making flights from March 21," it noted.

The air carrier will continue its operations in full scope and perform commercial air transportations according to obligations assumed earlier until March 20 inclusive, Rosaviatsiya said.

The aviation regulator explained that in accordance with requirements of Russian air operations laws, an operator’s certificate of an airline can be limited by the term, suspended or cancelled if violations significantly affecting flight safety are found in its operations.

Azur Air will file an application for removal of this restriction shortly, press service of the airline said on Friday.

"An application will be prepared and submitted to Rosaviatsiya as soon as practicable for lifting of the restriction on the term of the operator’s certificate with attachment of all requisite documents evidencing elimination of comments," the press service said.

The airline does not see difficulties in closing out all nonconformities and drawbacks identified by the regulator during the inspection.

Azur Air carries its air transport operations in full scope, the press service said.

According to Rosaviatsiya, Azur Air is eighth in terms of air transportation in Russia. The company carried 3.7 mln passengers in 2017.