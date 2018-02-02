Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Operator’s certificate of Azur Air limited by March 20 — sources

Business & Economy
February 02, 16:20 UTC+3

The Russian aviation regulator has limited the term of the operator’s certificate of the Russian air carrier Azur Air

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, February 2. /TASS/. The Russian aviation regulator Rosaviatsiya limited the term of the operator’s certificate of the Russian air carrier Azur Air by March 20, 2018, two sources on the air travel market told TASS on Friday.

Read also

Maxim Sokolov: 'I know how to stay confident in the saddle'

This is related to "issues of airworthiness support for aircraft," one of them said.

According to another source, time is provided to close out improvement notices. If the company fails to complete work in time, the certificate can be subject to suspension, the source said.

Azur Air promised to provide a comment later.

According to Rosaviatsiya, Azur Air is eighth in terms of air transportation in Russia. The company carried 3.7 mln passengers in 2017.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
9
Vehicles of the future on display at the Detroit Auto Show
15
Futuristic designs on display at Tokyo Motor Show
18
Frankfurt auto show 2017: the best cars and concepts
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Ukrainian caught red-handed smuggling device for Russia’s missile system
2
Large Russian amphibious assault ship testing onboard helicopter complex
3
Russian expert comments on US Treasury Department report
4
Self-proclaimed Donetsk Republic says its Defense Ministry came under mortar fire
5
Moscow court allows Novaya Gazeta’s journalist Ali Feruz to leave Russia
6
US Treasury says sanctions on Russian sovereign debt to harm both Moscow and Washington
7
Putin emphasizes Russian military ranks high among world’s leading armies
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама