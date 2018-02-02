Operator’s certificate of Azur Air limited by March 20 — sources

MOSCOW, February 2. /TASS/. The Russian aviation regulator Rosaviatsiya limited the term of the operator’s certificate of the Russian air carrier Azur Air by March 20, 2018, two sources on the air travel market told TASS on Friday.

This is related to "issues of airworthiness support for aircraft," one of them said.

According to another source, time is provided to close out improvement notices. If the company fails to complete work in time, the certificate can be subject to suspension, the source said.

Azur Air promised to provide a comment later.

According to Rosaviatsiya, Azur Air is eighth in terms of air transportation in Russia. The company carried 3.7 mln passengers in 2017.