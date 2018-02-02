Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

US Treasury says sanctions on Russian sovereign debt to harm both Moscow and Washington

Business & Economy
February 02, 18:10 UTC+3

Such statement is made in the report sent by the US Treasury to the US Congress, Bloomberg reports

Share
1 pages in this article
© Benoit Prieur/Wikimedia Commons

MOSCOW, February 2. /TASS/. The US Treasury Department cautioned that extension of sanctions against the Russian sovereign debt and Russian derivative securities may lead to adverse consequences not merely for the Russian but also for the global financial market and for US investors. Such statement is made in the report sent by the US Treasury to the US Congress, Bloomberg reports on Friday.

Read also

Kremlin: US sanctions unpredictability forces Moscow to ‘be constantly on guard’

"Given the size of Russia’s economy, its interconnectedness and prevalence in global asset markets, and the likely over-compliance by global firms to U.S. sanctions, the magnitude and scope of consequences from expanding sanctions to sovereign debt and derivatives is uncertain and the effects could be borne by both the Russian Federation and U.S. investors and businesses," the report says.

According to the report, "introduction of sanctions against the Russian debt "could hinder the competitiveness of large US asset managers and potentially have negative spillover effects into global financial markets and businesses."

The reports also says that the extension of US sanctions without support of the European Union and other US partners may undermine unity on the issue of sanctions against Russia.

"Expanding US sanctions to include dealings in new Russian sovereign debt without corresponding measures by the EU and other US partners could undermine efforts to maintain unity on Russia sanctions," the document says.

A potential future ban on purchase of Russian sovereign debt securities within the framework of US sanctions may cause certain volatility on the market but the effect will be of short term, chief of the Central Bank of Russia Elvira Nabiullina said earlier.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Sanctions
In other media
Реклама
Photo
9
Vehicles of the future on display at the Detroit Auto Show
15
Futuristic designs on display at Tokyo Motor Show
18
Frankfurt auto show 2017: the best cars and concepts
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Ukrainian caught red-handed smuggling device for Russia’s missile system
2
Large Russian amphibious assault ship testing onboard helicopter complex
3
Russian expert comments on US Treasury Department report
4
Self-proclaimed Donetsk Republic says its Defense Ministry came under mortar fire
5
Moscow court allows Novaya Gazeta’s journalist Ali Feruz to leave Russia
6
US Treasury says sanctions on Russian sovereign debt to harm both Moscow and Washington
7
Putin emphasizes Russian military ranks high among world’s leading armies
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама