MOSCOW REGION, February 2. /TASS/. The Russian Central Bank fined more than 10 banks in 2017 for conducting questionable operations. The total amount of fines is estimated at billions of rubles, Deputy Governor of the Central Bank Dmitry Skobelkin told reporters.

"There have been cases, and multiple ones - estimated at billions of rubles of fines. More than ten banks, much more, last year," he said, answering a question.