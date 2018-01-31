Russia’s gold and currency reserves reach $442.8 bln — Putin

NOVO-OGAREVO, January 31. /TASS/. Russia’s gold and currency reserves have reached $442.8 bln, President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday at the meeting with representatives of the economic council of the French-Russian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCI France Russie).

"Gold and currency reserves are kept at a high level. They have grown recently and amount to $442.8 bln," the president said.

Russia’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) rose 1.4% in 2017, he said. "Russia’s GDP added 1.4% over the last year," the Russian president said.

Inflation decelerated to record-breaking values, Putin said. It grew by 2.5% in 2017 and "continues declining this year," he noted.

The national foreign trade surged by 25% in January - November 2017, the head of state said.

Foreign direct investments into the nonfinancial sector of Russia amounted to $23 bln in three quarters of 2017 and rose twofold in annual terms, being an all-time high figure over the last four years, Putin said.