Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Agricultural watchdog allows five more Turkish enterprises to supply tomatoes to Russia

Business & Economy
January 31, 20:32 UTC+3 MOSCOW

In November 2017, Russia allowed imports of up to 50,000 tonnes of tomatoes from Turkey

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, January 31. /TASS/. Russian agricultural watchdog Rosselkhoznadzor has allowed five more Turkish enterprises to supply tomatoes to Russia from February 1, 2018, the regulator said in a press release.

Read also

Russia to eliminate tomatoes shortage in 4-5 years — agriculture minister

The permission was granted under the guarantee of the Turkish Ministry of Food, Agriculture and Livestock.

Experts of Rosselkhoznadzor inspected those enterprises in December 2017.

"The Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Control informs that from February 1, 2018, under the guarantees of Turkey’s Ministry of Food, Agriculture and Livestock, it allowed five more enterprises to import tomatoes of the Turkish origin into the territory of the Russian Federation," the ministry said.

Russia imposed a ban on imports of a number of farming products from Turkey from January 1, 2016 following the November 2015 incident with a Russian Su-24 fighter jet that was downed Turkish warplanes while returning from an anti-terrorism mission in Syria.

In November 2017, Russia allowed imports of up to 50,000 tonnes of tomatoes from Turkey. So far only three Turkish suppliers have been granted permits to supply tomatoes to Russia. The first shipment of tomatoes was delivered in mid-November 2017.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
9
Vehicles of the future on display at the Detroit Auto Show
15
Futuristic designs on display at Tokyo Motor Show
18
Frankfurt auto show 2017: the best cars and concepts
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia builds two radars for Space Forces
2
Putin apologizes for authorities’ failure to protect athletes from foreign pressures
3
Putin emphasizes Russian military ranks high among world’s leading armies
4
No request so far after US ambassador says he wants to meet, says Russian speaker
5
Moscow concerned over situation in Syria — diplomat
6
Defense chief reveals Russian Army's top 2017 picks
7
Russian troops get 2 brigade sets of Iskander-M missile systems in late 2017
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама