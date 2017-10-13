Back to Main page
Russia to eliminate tomatoes shortage in 4-5 years — agriculture minister

October 13, 15:28 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Russia will also be able to completely substitute the market of apples, pears and grapes in five years, according to the minister

MOSCOW, October 13. /TASS/. Russia will fully close shortage of tomatoes in Russia by domestic production in 4-5 years, Agriculture Minister Alexander Tkachev said on Friday.

"We laid the base of 50 greenhouse facilities owing to the investment program and subsidies. Just 4-5 years more and we will fully eliminate the deficit," the minister said.

Production of vegetables will stay flat in annual terms this year, Tkachev said.

Russia will also be able to completely substitute the market of apples, pears and grapes in five years, the minister said. "Gardens making area will be above 15 thousand hectares as of the year-end and vineyards making area will be over 5 thousand [hectares]. It means we will reach the highest setting rates in the next year, so that to completely substitute the market, especially apples, pears and grapes in five years," he said.

