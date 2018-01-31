Belgian prime minister's visit to benefit countries’ economies, says Putin

NOVO-OGARYOVO, January 31. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed confidence on Wednesday that the current visit to Russia of Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel will benefit the economies of the two states.

"I am confident that your visit will benefit our countries, our economies," Putin said as he met with the Belgian prime minister. He also drew attention to the long-standing relations between the two countries which this year will mark 165 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations.

Putin said Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev had already reported on the results of his talks with the Belgian counterpart. Focusing on cooperation between the countries, Putin said a next session of the mixed Russia-Belgium-Luxembourg intergovernmental commission was due shortly.