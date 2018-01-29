Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Resolution on lifting anti-Russian sanctions submitted to Belgian parliament — MP

World
January 29, 19:58 UTC+3

A draft resolution on lifting the European Union’s ssanctions has been submitted to the Belgian parliament, a lawmaker says

Share
1 pages in this article
© EPA-EFE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

BRUSSELS, January 29. /TASS/. A draft resolution on lifting the European Union’s anti-Russian sanctions has been submitted to the Belgian parliament, Filip Dewinter, the leader of the Flemish Vlaams Belang party, told TASS on Monday.

Read also

EU sanctions on Russian individuals unlikely to last long — French senator

Russia’s EU envoy says there is probability of anti-Russian sanctions being lifted in 2018

EU extends sanctions against Russia without discussion

Kremlin: Russia wants better relations with EU despite possible extension of sanctions

"We have submitted to the Chamber of Representatives of the Belgian Federal Parliament a resolution demanding the national government initiate at the European Council lifting of the EU’s anti-Russian sanctions," he said.

"The draft will be first considered by the Chamber of Representatives’ commission on foreign affairs. The date for the hearings has not yet been appointed but we expect it may take place after Prime Minister Charles Michel returns from his visit to Russia on January 29-31. After that, the text will be referred to a plenary meeting," he said.

The draft resolution that is available to TASS stresses that the sanctions run counter to the international norms and have "inverse economic effect" as they tell adversely on European exports and the labor market. The resolution points that Russia implements all provisions of the Minsk agreements and calls to normalize relations with it as Russia should be "Europe’s key economic and political ally."

It is the Belgian parliament’s second attempt to pass a resolution against the European Union’s anti-Russian sanctions. The first one was made in mid-2017 but the draft resolution was turned down back then.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
10 years of Time magazine’s Person of the Year
14
The White House all decorated for Christmas
10
Raqqa in ruins: Dresden-like decimated city picks up the pieces after liberation
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin urges restraint against jumping on the 'world domination bandwagon'
2
Advanced Kalashnikov assault rifles accepted for service in Russian troops
3
Russia names captain of Olympic hockey team
4
Israel remembers Red Army’s role in victory over Nazism, says Netanyahu
5
US sanctions against Russia’s Power Machines contradict WTO regulations — company
6
Sochi’s Syrian Congress to provide dialogue for all parties without mediators — envoy
7
Resolution on lifting anti-Russian sanctions submitted to Belgian parliament — MP
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама