Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Urals scientists use mathematical modeling in sub-Arctic research

Business & Economy
January 31, 17:40 UTC+3 YEKATERINBURG

The scientists will monitor how the climate changes shift the forest border further into the mountains

Share
1 pages in this article

YEKATERINBURG, January 31. /TASS/. The Urals scientists installed temperature recorders and miniature meteorology stations on the upper border of forests in the Polar Urals, in Khibiny and the Krasnoyarsk Region to monitor how the climate changes shift the forest border further into the mountains, a leading expert of the Academy of Sciences’ Institute of Plants and Animals’ Ecology Pavel Moiseyev told TASS on Wednesday.

Read also

Global research team uses Tibetan tree ring records to track climate change

"At six key mountain peaks we shall have 10 high platforms, where nine of them would be permanent. There, we install temperature recorders and miniature meteorology stations, take key parameters of all the plants growing there and take wood samples to tell the trees’ age," he said.

The scientists’ task is to proceed from describing processes in the sub-Arctic regions within recent 50-100 years to their mathematic modeling. "We shall put together a geo-information database of the tundra and forest ecology systems and the major environmental factors for the Kola Peninsula, Polar Urals and the Putorana Plateau," he said.

The research work continues from 2017 under the project of the Russian Scientific Fund. "Under this project, we shall analyze changes in the structures, spread of the trees not only in the Polar Urals, but also in other sub-Arctic regions in Russia," the scientist said.

TASS wrote earlier that the Urals scientists study dynamics of forest ecosystems in extreme conditions.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Arctic today
In other media
Реклама
Photo
9
Vehicles of the future on display at the Detroit Auto Show
15
Futuristic designs on display at Tokyo Motor Show
18
Frankfurt auto show 2017: the best cars and concepts
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Defense chief reveals Russian Army's top 2017 picks
2
Russia builds two radars for Space Forces
3
Putin apologizes for authorities’ failure to protect athletes from foreign pressures
4
Advanced Kalashnikov assault rifles accepted for service in Russian troops
5
Russian security chief, Algeria’s president discuss bilateral cooperation
6
Putin emphasizes Russian military ranks high among world’s leading armies
7
Moscow concerned over situation in Syria — diplomat
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама