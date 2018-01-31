Urals scientists use mathematical modeling in sub-Arctic research

YEKATERINBURG, January 31. /TASS/. The Urals scientists installed temperature recorders and miniature meteorology stations on the upper border of forests in the Polar Urals, in Khibiny and the Krasnoyarsk Region to monitor how the climate changes shift the forest border further into the mountains, a leading expert of the Academy of Sciences’ Institute of Plants and Animals’ Ecology Pavel Moiseyev told TASS on Wednesday.

"At six key mountain peaks we shall have 10 high platforms, where nine of them would be permanent. There, we install temperature recorders and miniature meteorology stations, take key parameters of all the plants growing there and take wood samples to tell the trees’ age," he said.

The scientists’ task is to proceed from describing processes in the sub-Arctic regions within recent 50-100 years to their mathematic modeling. "We shall put together a geo-information database of the tundra and forest ecology systems and the major environmental factors for the Kola Peninsula, Polar Urals and the Putorana Plateau," he said.

The research work continues from 2017 under the project of the Russian Scientific Fund. "Under this project, we shall analyze changes in the structures, spread of the trees not only in the Polar Urals, but also in other sub-Arctic regions in Russia," the scientist said.

