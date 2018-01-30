Nord Stream 2 partners invested 3 bln euro into project in 2017 — CFO

VIENNA, January 30. /TASS/. Participants in the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project invested 3 bln euro into its implementation in 2017, Chief Financial Officer of the project operator Nord Stream 2 AG Paul Corcoran told reporters on Tuesday.

"Equal amounts are going from the Western investors and Gazprom. In total around 3 bln [euro]," Corcoran said commenting on investments into the project in 2017.

Sanctions did not affect project funding, the top manager said. "A clarification that came from the US State Department in October [2017] was quite helpful. It takes account of the energy security of allies of the US. It looks that sanctions [should be applied] in coordination with allies of the US, the European Union, for example," he noted. The clarification was useful, Corcoran added.

Partners in implementation of the Nord Stream 2 project met their financing commitments for 2017, Chief Executive Officer of Gazprom Alexei Miller said at the turn of December.