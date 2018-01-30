Russian energy minister comments on possible new sanctions

MOSCOW, January 30. /TASS/. Possible new sanctions of the United States will undermine the very basis of international cooperation and neither the US companies nor the global economy will benefit from them, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak told reporters on Tuesday.

"I am confident this will not benefit neither the US companies nor the global economy at large because our powers are the greatest in the energy sphere. We can do much more for the industry by joint efforts," Novak said.

Further to political motives, all the sanctions are aimed at setting obstacles for the business and therefore restrict free competition on the market, the minister added.

The US Treasury Department published earlier on Monday the unclassified portion of the so-called ‘Kremlin List’ that includes 210 Russian government officials, heads of state corporations and banks, and businessmen with a net worth of $1 billion or more. This is not a sanctions list and no restrictions are slapped on those mentioned in the document, the Treasury Department said.