Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian energy minister comments on possible new sanctions

Business & Economy
January 30, 19:34 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The so-called 'Kremlin List' includes all members of the Russian government and Prime Minister Medvedev, the leadership of the presidential administration and CEOs of state corporations and banks

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, January 30. /TASS/. Possible new sanctions of the United States will undermine the very basis of international cooperation and neither the US companies nor the global economy will benefit from them, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak told reporters on Tuesday.

Read also
Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev

Russian PM jokes that cabinet members not on US ‘Kremlin List’ should step down

"I am confident this will not benefit neither the US companies nor the global economy at large because our powers are the greatest in the energy sphere. We can do much more for the industry by joint efforts," Novak said.

Further to political motives, all the sanctions are aimed at setting obstacles for the business and therefore restrict free competition on the market, the minister added.

The US Treasury Department published earlier on Monday the unclassified portion of the so-called ‘Kremlin List’ that includes 210 Russian government officials, heads of state corporations and banks, and businessmen with a net worth of $1 billion or more. This is not a sanctions list and no restrictions are slapped on those mentioned in the document, the Treasury Department said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
9
Vehicles of the future on display at the Detroit Auto Show
15
Futuristic designs on display at Tokyo Motor Show
18
Frankfurt auto show 2017: the best cars and concepts
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Iran to pull forces from Syria at Damascus’ request — diplomat
2
Russian intelligence chief visits US to discuss war on terror — ambassador
3
Putin makes tongue-in-cheek comment on his absence from US 'Kremlin List'
4
Russia, Iran, Turkey ready to work on Syrian settlement — diplomat
5
Putin emphasizes Russian military ranks high among world’s leading armies
6
Russian pianist wins Grammy for instrumental performance
7
Russian PM jokes that cabinet members not on US ‘Kremlin List’ should step down
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама