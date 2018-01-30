Russian PM jokes that cabinet members not on US ‘Kremlin List’ should step down

GORKI, January 30. /TASS/. Not being put on Washington’s ‘Kremlin List’ is reason enough for a cabinet member to step down, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said jokingly while talking to reporters after meeting with his Belgian counterpart Charles Michel.

"I think that given the current situation, not making it into the list is reason enough to step down," Medvedev joked. "But we will not do anything of the kind. It is obvious that the list includes almost all current state officials, as well as major businessmen involved in nearly every field of the Russian economy," the prime minister pointed out.

Kremlin report

On Monday, the US Department of the Treasury published the unclassified version of the so-called ‘Kremlin List’. The document includes the names of 210 Russian officials, major businessmen and CEOs of state companies. In particular, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, all of his deputies and all 22 Russian government ministers are on the list. There are also the names of Federation Council (upper house of parliament) Speaker Valentina Matviyenko, State Duma (lower house of parliament) Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin, National Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev, Prosecutor General Yuri Chaika, Federal Security Service Director Alexander Bortnikov and National Guard Chief Viktor Zolotov to name a few.

The US Treasury Department claims this is not a sanction list as no restrictions or bans apply to the listed persons in the United States.