Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Moody's upgrades ratings of number of Russian companies to investment level

Business & Economy
January 30, 12:11 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Earlier, Moody's changed the outlook on Russia's ratings to positive from stable due to "growing evidence of institutional strength"

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, January 30. /TASS/. Moody's has upgraded ratings of 19 Russian companies to ‘Baa3’ (investment level), the rating agency reported Tuesday.

The move follows Russia's country ceiling for foreign currency debt rising to Baa3 and the outlook on Russia's long-term issuer Ba1 rating changing to positive from stable, the agency said.

As reported earlier, Moody's changed the outlook on Russia's ratings to positive from stable due to "growing evidence of institutional strength" and "increased evidence of economic and fiscal resiliency."

Read also

Moody's upgrades outlook on Russia's sovereign rating to positive from stable

Meanwhile, the agency assigned positive rating outlook to 13 Russian companies, among them Alrosa, Gazprom, Gazprom Neft, Lukoil, MMK (Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works), Novatek, NLMK (Novolipetsk Steel Works), Nornickel, Russian Railways, Severtal, Tatneft, Transneft, and Federal Passenger Company. Moody’s also assigned stable rating outlook to six corporates - Rosneft, Rosneft International Holdings Limited and Bashneft, as well as InterRAO, Sibur, and PhosAgro.

"These companies possess a number of characteristics, which give them a degree of resilience against sovereign or macroeconomic stress," Moody's Associate Managing Director Victoria Maisuradze was quoted as saying.

"15 companies in the oil and gas, steel, mining and chemical sectors exhibit particularly strong credit metrics with a substantial share of foreign currency revenue and strong liquidity profiles, which gives them a degree of resilience at times of sovereign stress. All of these entities have robust business models, are cost leaders in their sectors and visible players both in the domestic market and abroad, factors that merited a modest rating differentiation relative to Russia's Ba1 long-term issuer and senior unsecured debt rating," the agency said.

Previously Moody’s assigned positive rating outlook to Sberbank, VTB, VEB and a number of other financial organizations up from stable.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
9
Vehicles of the future on display at the Detroit Auto Show
15
Futuristic designs on display at Tokyo Motor Show
18
Frankfurt auto show 2017: the best cars and concepts
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Iran to pull forces from Syria at Damascus’ request — diplomat
2
Russian intelligence chief visits US to discuss war on terror — ambassador
3
Putin makes tongue-in-cheek comment on his absence from US 'Kremlin List'
4
Russia, Iran, Turkey ready to work on Syrian settlement — diplomat
5
Putin emphasizes Russian military ranks high among world’s leading armies
6
Russian pianist wins Grammy for instrumental performance
7
Russian PM jokes that cabinet members not on US ‘Kremlin List’ should step down
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама