Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Moody's upgrades outlook on Russia's sovereign rating to positive from stable

Business & Economy
January 26, 1:37 updated at: January 26, 2:07 UTC+3

The rating agency affirmed Russia's long-term ratings at Ba1

Share
1 pages in this article
© REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

MOSCOW, January 26. /TASS/. Moody's rating agency has changed the outlook on Russia's Ba1 long-term issuer and senior unsecured debt ratings to positive from stable. Concurrently, Moody's affirmed Russia's long-term ratings at ‘Ba1’, the agency said in a press release.

"Growing evidence of institutional strength" and "increased evidence of economic and fiscal resiliency" were the key factors of the change in the outlook, the agency said.

"Russia's macroeconomic framework coped well with the oil price shock and with the impact of sanctions imposed to date, and enhancements have been made to the government's rule-based fiscal framework," the press release said.

In Moody's view, the rating "appropriately balances Russia's fiscal strength, somewhat improved economic prospects and effective policy-making against the combination of longer-term economic challenges and continued nearer-term exposure to external events."

In a related decision, Moody's raised Russia's country ceilings for foreign currency debt to ‘Baa3/P-3’ from ‘Ba1/ NP’ "to reflect diminished concerns that the government might impose capital controls or otherwise ration foreign exchange reserves." The rating agency also raised the country risk ceilings for local currency-denominated debt and deposits to ‘Baa2’ from ‘Baa3’, while the country ceilings for foreign currency deposits remain at ‘Ba2/NP’.

"Russia's medium-term macroeconomic perspective is also better than forecast a year ago when Moody's changed the rating outlook to stable from negative," the agency said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
9
Vehicles of the future on display at the Detroit Auto Show
15
Futuristic designs on display at Tokyo Motor Show
18
Frankfurt auto show 2017: the best cars and concepts
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian diplomat slams Washington’s Syria strategy as ploy to dismember country
2
Over 600 IS terrorists killed by cruise missiles in Deir ez-Zor — Russian defense minister
3
New Tu-160 bomber to strengthen Russia’s nuclear triad — Putin
4
Putin vows TU-160 contract will keep Kazan aircraft plant’s wheels turning through 2027
5
Moody's upgrades outlook on Russia's sovereign rating to positive from stable
6
Qatar's ambassador comments on Turkey’s position on Afrin
7
Russia’s GDP growth can reach 3% if certain reforms are implemented - Russian minister
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама