Russia does not see risks of losing pork dispute in WTO

DAVOS, January 26. /TASS/. Russia does not see risks of losing the dispute in the WTO concerning the lawfulness of limiting the European pork imports, Minister of Economic Development Maxim Oreshkin told reporters on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos.

"We had consultations with the European Union. This is a familiar story. Colleagues from the European Union actually recognized that they did not have lots of room from the standpoint of defending the position and introducing tit-for-tat measures amounting to 1.3 bln euro. Therefore, we agreed to continue consultations in order to gradually close the dispute. We do not see any risks in this regard. We managed to eliminate all of them without losses for Russia," the minister said.