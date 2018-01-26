Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia does not see risks of losing pork dispute in WTO

Business & Economy
January 26, 19:02 UTC+3

According to the Russian economy minister, there are no risks in this regard

Share
1 pages in this article

DAVOS, January 26. /TASS/. Russia does not see risks of losing the dispute in the WTO concerning the lawfulness of limiting the European pork imports, Minister of Economic Development Maxim Oreshkin told reporters on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos.

"We had consultations with the European Union. This is a familiar story. Colleagues from the European Union actually recognized that they did not have lots of room from the standpoint of defending the position and introducing tit-for-tat measures amounting to 1.3 bln euro. Therefore, we agreed to continue consultations in order to gradually close the dispute. We do not see any risks in this regard. We managed to eliminate all of them without losses for Russia," the minister said.

Read also

Communist party again prepares bill on Russia's exit from WTO

Press review: Sanctions chip away at WTO and Gazprom 'pumps up the volume' through Germany

Russian economic development minister sees no alternative to WTO

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
9
Vehicles of the future on display at the Detroit Auto Show
15
Futuristic designs on display at Tokyo Motor Show
18
Frankfurt auto show 2017: the best cars and concepts
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia ignores US charges over Sukhoi fighter jet supplies to Myanmar — Kremlin
2
United States expands sanctions against Russia
3
Russian delegation in Indonesia is discussing Sukhoi-35 contract — source
4
Singapore Airshow 2016: Asia’s largest aerospace and defense exhibition
5
Qatar's Ambassador to Russia believes that OPEC + deal will be extended
6
Russia will start making prototype model of future strategic bomber shortly - senator
7
Russian company shells out billions for Arctic environment projects
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама