Russian economic development minister sees no alternative to WTO

Putin praises Russian Airborne Force for preserving military traditionsMilitary & Defense August 02, 10:04
Sakhalin welcomes another Ship of Friendship from JapanWorld August 02, 8:51
US Senate confirms Christopher Wray as new FBI chiefWorld August 02, 8:09
Russian billionaires earn over $10 bln since start of year — BloombergBusiness & Economy August 02, 7:56
Ukraine prepares to sue Russia over Kerch Strait bridge projectWorld August 02, 4:32
US-Russia relations may deteriorate further — TillersonWorld August 02, 4:29
US top diplomat plans to meet with Russian counterpart in Philippines this weekendRussian Politics & Diplomacy August 02, 1:26
Pence’s visit to Montenegro aims to boost anti-Russian hysteria, says politicianWorld August 01, 21:43
NATO fighter jets intercept Russian aircraft over BalticMilitary & Defense August 01, 21:19
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
SHANGHAI, August 2. /TASS/. The World Trade Organization (WTO) is not perfect but there is no alternative to it, Russian Economic Development Minister Maksim Oreshkin said addressing the seventh meeting of the BRICS group member states’ trade minister in the Chinese city of Shanghai.
According to the Russian minister, at present, the WTO multilateral trading system is often questioned because it takes the WTO a long time to make decisions and resolve disputes, so the organization fails to effectively regulate global trade.
"We cannot pretend that the WTO system is perfect and does not need any improvement," Oreshkin said. "However, we have no alternative to the WTO. The WTO is a unique international institution with its global trading rules, which guarantees a common playground for all the participants," the Russian economic development minister added.
Nevertheless, in his words, it is in BRICS member states’ interest to support the key role of the WTO in global economy and international trade. At the same time, the WTO system should be gradually improved, Oreshkin pointed out. "Any improvement should be well conceived as we do not need any rash actions which could damage the balance between the rights and responsibilities of the WTO members," he stressed.
The Russian economic development minister also said that the current protectionism trend in some of the WTO member states did not help maintain the stability of the multilateral trading system. Preparations for the G20 summit in Germany’s Hamburg showed that some countries had departed from the WTO’s international rules adopting the "do what I want" approach, Oreshkin noted.
"The WTO was established to counter such actions," he said.
"This is why it is vital for us to oppose the criticism of the multilateral trading system and the WTO, holding talks on that. The upcoming WTO ministerial conference in Buenos Aires [scheduled to be held in December - TASS] will provide a perfect opportunity for this," the Russian economic development minister concluded.