Russia's Yakutia begins making semi-finished reindeer meat products

YAKUTSK, January 25. /TASS/. Yakutia’s Taba Company plans producing about 100 tonnes of semi-finished products from reindeer meat in 2018, the company’s Director Alexander Sleptsov told TASS on Thursday.

"Within the current year, we plan producing about 100 tonnes of product. At a new processing shop, we now make four kinds of sausages, dumplings, burgers and sliced reindeer meat. The products are of high demand throughout Yakutia," he said, adding the company would also export the products to other regions.

With the state support from the federal and regional authorities, the company now has two abattoirs in the republic’s two districts, which are biggest reindeer breeding centers. "With the new abattoirs, our production is waste-free, as we use, besides meat, the blood, tendons, giblets, which are used in dietary supplements, pharmaceuticals and cosmetics," the director said.

"In case of full processing, the revenues from one reindeer weighting 40 kilograms practically double - from 14 to 30-35 thousand rubles (in $: from 250 to 537-626)," he said. "This has a direct effect on the herders’ incomes, and thus on development of the northern regions."

The Taba Company was organized in 1993. It makes meat products, exclusive cosmetics containing substances from reindeer antlers. The regional Arctic Committee reports Yakutia’s 106 farms and families (1,792 people) are employed in reindeer breeding. More than 150,000 reindeer are bred in Yakutia.