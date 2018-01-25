Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia's Yakutia begins making semi-finished reindeer meat products

Business & Economy
January 25, 17:55 UTC+3 YAKUTSK

In 2018, Yakutia’s Taba Company plans producing about 100 tonnes of semi-finished products from reindeer meat

Share
1 pages in this article

YAKUTSK, January 25. /TASS/. Yakutia’s Taba Company plans producing about 100 tonnes of semi-finished products from reindeer meat in 2018, the company’s Director Alexander Sleptsov told TASS on Thursday.

Read also

Dried cranberries and reindeer moss sweets: What the Arctic diet can offer Russians

"Within the current year, we plan producing about 100 tonnes of product. At a new processing shop, we now make four kinds of sausages, dumplings, burgers and sliced reindeer meat. The products are of high demand throughout Yakutia," he said, adding the company would also export the products to other regions.

With the state support from the federal and regional authorities, the company now has two abattoirs in the republic’s two districts, which are biggest reindeer breeding centers. "With the new abattoirs, our production is waste-free, as we use, besides meat, the blood, tendons, giblets, which are used in dietary supplements, pharmaceuticals and cosmetics," the director said.

"In case of full processing, the revenues from one reindeer weighting 40 kilograms practically double - from 14 to 30-35 thousand rubles (in $: from 250 to 537-626)," he said. "This has a direct effect on the herders’ incomes, and thus on development of the northern regions."

The Taba Company was organized in 1993. It makes meat products, exclusive cosmetics containing substances from reindeer antlers. The regional Arctic Committee reports Yakutia’s 106 farms and families (1,792 people) are employed in reindeer breeding. More than 150,000 reindeer are bred in Yakutia.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Arctic today
In other media
Реклама
Photo
9
Vehicles of the future on display at the Detroit Auto Show
15
Futuristic designs on display at Tokyo Motor Show
18
Frankfurt auto show 2017: the best cars and concepts
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
New Tu-160 bomber to strengthen Russia’s nuclear triad — Putin
2
Putin vows TU-160 contract will keep Kazan aircraft plant’s wheels turning through 2027
3
Russia’s upgraded Tu-160 strategic bomber started flight trials last week — source
4
Russia’s 5th-generation fighter jet starts flights with cutting-edge weaponry
5
International winter sports federations demand explanation befind Russian athletes ban
6
Russian delegation in Indonesia is discussing Sukhoi-35 contract — source
7
Kurds invited to Syrian National Dialogue Congress in Sochi — diplomat
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама