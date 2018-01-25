Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Qatar's Ambassador to Russia believes that OPEC + deal will be extended

Business & Economy
January 25, 17:06 UTC+3 MOSCOW

OPEC member-states and non-OPEC oil producing countries reached an agreement on reduction of oil production in late 2016

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, January 25. /TASS/. Qatar's ambassador to Russia Fahad Bin Mohammed Al-Attiya believes that the OPEC + agreement on reducing oil production will be extended.

Read also
Russia's Energy Minister Alexander Novak

Russia to continue coordination with OPEC on oil market after OPEC+ deal is over

In an interview with TASS, the head of the Qatari diplomatic mission expressed confidence that the deal "has given good results."

"We see oil prices today standing at $70 per barrel. With the sluggish global growth - I don’t know where the oil prices are going to go - but we will see in the next meeting of OPEC, most likely, that they will extend it," he said. He noted that this he is voicing his personal opinion

"This is my own analysis, I don’t have the information per se, but so far the deal has been beneficial to all parties," the diplomat said.

"I cannot speak on behalf of the Oil Ministry, but I think that Qatar stands firm with different members of OPEC and Russia and we will agree on a good deal," the ambassador said, when asked if Doha will support the extension of the agreement.

OPEC member-states and non-OPEC oil producing countries reached an agreement on reduction of oil production (the OPEC+ agreement) in late 2016. The agreement obliges the parties to cut production by a total of 1.8 million barrels per day in comparison with the level of October 2016. Under the agreement, Saudi Arabia and Russia have the biggest cutbacks, which are 486,000 barrels per day and 300,000 barrels per day, respectively.

Qatar is OPEC’s member, it participates in the production cut agreement. The country’s obligation is to lower the production by 30,000 barrels a day against the October level. At that time Qatar produced 646,000 barrels.

The deal was initially valid in the first half of 2017 but since then it has been extended twice: first - until the end of March 2018, and later - until the end of 2018. The goal is to remove surplus world oil reserves from the market.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Oil & Gas
In other media
Реклама
Photo
9
Vehicles of the future on display at the Detroit Auto Show
15
Futuristic designs on display at Tokyo Motor Show
18
Frankfurt auto show 2017: the best cars and concepts
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
New Tu-160 bomber to strengthen Russia’s nuclear triad — Putin
2
Putin vows TU-160 contract will keep Kazan aircraft plant’s wheels turning through 2027
3
Russia’s upgraded Tu-160 strategic bomber started flight trials last week — source
4
Russia’s advanced aerial refueling tanker performs debut flight
5
Russian diplomat slams Washington’s Syria strategy as ploy to dismember country
6
Russia sees no point in discussing sanctions with US, says deputy PM
7
Kurds invited to Syrian National Dialogue Congress in Sochi — diplomat
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама