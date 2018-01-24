Russian Politics & Diplomacy
French tanker with Russian LNG moors in harbor of Boston

Business & Economy
January 24, 21:19 UTC+3 NEW YORK

Yamal LNG is the first LNG plant of Russian independent gas producer Novatek

NEW YORK, January 24. /TASS/. The French tanker Gaselys, which is carrying Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) to the United States, moored in the harbor of Boston, Massachusetts, on Wednesday, according to the data on the MarineTraffic Internet portal.

According to the website, the tanker built in 2007 with a length of 289.6 meters and a width of 43.35 meters anchored at 05:51 EST (13:51 MSK).

Read also

Russia to create its own LNG production technology by 2020-2022

Gaselys carries a first batch of LNG produced at Russia’s Yamal LNG plant. This is the first time when LNG produced in Russia is shipped to the US.

Yamal LNG is the first LNG plant of Russian independent gas producer Novatek. The project is being implemented on the Yamal peninsula in Russia Arctic region. It envisions the launch of three LNG trains, each with the capacity of 5.5 mln tonnes a year. In late 2017 the first train was launched. The second and the third one will be put into operation in 2018-2019.

The shareholders of Yamal LNG are: Novatek (50.1%), Total (20%), CNPC (20%), and the Silk Road Fund (9.9%).

