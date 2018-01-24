French tanker with Russian LNG moors in harbor of Boston

NEW YORK, January 24. /TASS/. The French tanker Gaselys, which is carrying Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) to the United States, moored in the harbor of Boston, Massachusetts, on Wednesday, according to the data on the MarineTraffic Internet portal.

According to the website, the tanker built in 2007 with a length of 289.6 meters and a width of 43.35 meters anchored at 05:51 EST (13:51 MSK).

Gaselys carries a first batch of LNG produced at Russia’s Yamal LNG plant. This is the first time when LNG produced in Russia is shipped to the US.

Yamal LNG is the first LNG plant of Russian independent gas producer Novatek. The project is being implemented on the Yamal peninsula in Russia Arctic region. It envisions the launch of three LNG trains, each with the capacity of 5.5 mln tonnes a year. In late 2017 the first train was launched. The second and the third one will be put into operation in 2018-2019.

The shareholders of Yamal LNG are: Novatek (50.1%), Total (20%), CNPC (20%), and the Silk Road Fund (9.9%).