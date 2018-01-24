Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russia must focus on structural reforms, deputy PM says

Business & Economy
January 24, 18:09 UTC+3

According to the official, Russia should pay less attention to sanctions

DAVOS, January 24. /TASS/. Russia must focus on structural reforms in the environment of low macroeconomic risks, Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich said on Wednesday at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Russia sees no point in discussing sanctions with US, says deputy PM

"We completed macroeconomic restructuring of the economy. We have low inflation, flexible exchange rates and limited risks, along with growing international reserves and low level of the government and corporate debt. We must focus on the micro-level and deal with structural reforms now," Dvorkovich said.

Russia should pay less attention to sanctions against it and work on institutional mechanisms, the official said.

"Improvements were made in the judicial system. It is highly important to create equal conditions for the society at large, for small and medium enterprises and particularly for individuals that want to take advantage of new opportunities," Dvorkovich added.

