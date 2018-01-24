Russian mining and metallurgical company continues energy-saving Arctic programs

MURMANSK, January 24. Saving energy resources at the Kola Mining and Metallurgical Company’s (Kola MMC, a part of Nornickel) in 2017 was worth 113 million rubles ($2 million), the company’s press service said on Wednesday.

"The total economic effect from implementing the programs in energy efficiency in 2017 made about 113 million rubles, which is much more than it was in 2016," the press service said.

The Kola MMC’s facilities in Monchegorsk and Zapolyarny implemented 49 projects aimed at energy resources’ effective use and consumption. Thus, they cut consumed heat energy by 10,000 Giga calories, water - by 4.1 million cubic meters, electric energy - by 9.1 million kilowatt/hour, compressed air - by 223.8 million cubic meters, heavy fuel oil - by 6.4 thousand tonnes.

Energy-saving projects were implemented at Kola MMC’s many industrial facilities. At the melting shop, a new equipment schedule allowed to save more than 218 thousand cubic meters of technological air, worth more than 18 million rubles ($319,000). The nickel electrolysis shop cut use of recycled water thus saving 4.37 million rubles ($77,500). The optimized air pumping to shops of electric and energy supplies resulted in saving electric energy expenses by more than ten million rubles ($177,400).

"In 2018, Kola MMC will continue the program to save energy resources," the company said.

The Kola Mining and Metallurgical Company is a leading production complex in the Murmansk Region - a major producer of non-ferrous metals, including strategic metals. The company is the world’s biggest nickel refining enterprise and Russia’s only producer of electrolytic cobalt of highest grades. Kola MMC produces 39% of nickel and 42% of cobalt the Norilsk Nickel Company produces. The products are supplied to the domestic market and exported to European countries.