Russian experts to visit Egypt to discuss resumption of charter flights — ambassador

MOSCOW, January 24. /TASS/. Russia and Egypt will begin talks in April on resuming charter flights to the Red Sea resorts of Sharm el-Sheikh and Hurghada, Egypt’s Ambassador to Russia Ihab Nasr said in an interview with TASS on Wednesday.

"Speaking on resuming charter flights from Russia to Sharm el-Sheikh and Hurghada, we agreed with our Russian colleagues to start the talks in April this year. To this end, Russian experts will arrive in Egypt," the ambassador said.

The diplomat did not name any timeframe for resuming charter flights. "We hope very much to resume flights, including charter flights, and we are working with Russian friends in this regard, but I cannot name any particular date," Nasr said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on resuming flights between Russia and Egypt after a two-year-long break on January 4.

All flights between the two countries were cancelled in November 2015 after the explosion of the A320 jet of the Russian carrier Metrojet over the Sinai Peninsula on October 31, less than half an hour after takeoff from Sharm el-Sheikh international airport.

The terrorist attack claimed lives of all 217 passengers and seven crewmembers. Russia demanded a considerable tightening of security measures at Egyptian airports as a precondition for the resumption of flights.