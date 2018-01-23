French tanker with Russian LNG to arrive in US port in few days — company

WASHINGTON, January 23. /TASS/ The French tanker Gaselys, which is carrying Russian liquefied natural gas to the U.S., has not yet arrived at the Everett port near Boston, Massachusetts but this will happen in the coming days, a representative at the headquarters of the French energy company Engie, which owns the ship, told TASS.

"The destination is definitely Everett. Because the weather conditions were quite difficult in the harbor, the vessel couldn't accost (dock - TASS). I don't know the exact date. I think it's in the next few days," the spokesman said.

This information was also confirmed by an official at the company’s representative office in the U.S.

"We do not disclose the arrival (or location) of our ships, but I can tell you that the ship you are referring to has not yet arrived in Boston," said Carol Churchill from the company’s representative office in the U.S.

Earlier a number of Internet sites tracking the movement of sea vessels erroneously show that the Gaselys tanker was to arrive in Boston on Tuesday. These reports did not not take into account the fact that on Friday night the ship had to change the route due to bad weather conditions.

The Gaselys ship carries a batch of liquefied natural gas produced at the Russian Yamal LNG plant. This is the first time when LNG produced in Russia is shipped to the US.

Yamal LNG is the first LNG plant of Russian independent gas producer Novatek. The project is being implemented on the Yamal peninsula in Russia Arctic region. It envisions the launch of three LNG trains, each with the capacity of 5.5 mln tonnes a year. In late 2017 the first train was launched. The second and the third one will be put into operation in 2018-2019.

The shareholders of Yamal LNG are: Novatek (50.1%), Total (20%), CNPC (20%), and the Silk Road Fund (9.9%).