Russia and Argentina may invest $250 mln in development of uranium deposits

MOSCOW, January 23. /TASS/. Russia and Argentina signed a memorandum of understanding on exploration and development of uranium deposits in Argentina. This is according to a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Worship of Argentina.

The document was signed during the official visit of Argentine President Mauricio Macri to Russia.

It is planned that the volume of investments by Russia and Argentina in the project on joint uranium mining may amount to $250 million.

Uranium One (part of Russian nuclear corporation Rosatom) is engaged in the exploration and extraction of uranium abroad.

Uranium One is mining uranium in Kazakhstan, the US. It is going to start uranium mining in Tanzania and is in talks with Namibian authorities to obtain licenses for uranium exploration in that country. The company is also engaged in sales of natural uranium.