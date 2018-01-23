Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia and Argentina may invest $250 mln in development of uranium deposits

Business & Economy
January 23, 19:25 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Uranium One (part of Russian nuclear corporation Rosatom) is engaged in the exploration and extraction of uranium abroad

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, January 23. /TASS/. Russia and Argentina signed a memorandum of understanding on exploration and development of uranium deposits in Argentina. This is according to a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Worship of Argentina.

Read also

Putin: Russia ready to supply rocket engines to Argentina

The document was signed during the official visit of Argentine President Mauricio Macri to Russia.

It is planned that the volume of investments by Russia and Argentina in the project on joint uranium mining may amount to $250 million.

Uranium One (part of Russian nuclear corporation Rosatom) is engaged in the exploration and extraction of uranium abroad.

Uranium One is mining uranium in Kazakhstan, the US. It is going to start uranium mining in Tanzania and is in talks with Namibian authorities to obtain licenses for uranium exploration in that country. The company is also engaged in sales of natural uranium.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
9
Vehicles of the future on display at the Detroit Auto Show
15
Futuristic designs on display at Tokyo Motor Show
18
Frankfurt auto show 2017: the best cars and concepts
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
IOC bars Russian figure skaters Stolbova, Bukin from 2018 Olympics
2
Putin: Russia ready to supply rocket engines to Argentina
3
Russia’s advanced Mi-17A2 helicopters successfully tested in extreme cold
4
World’s first ever aluminum aircraft engine developed in Siberia
5
Russian fighter jets intercept hypothetical enemy planes in stratosphere during drills
6
Russia to shell out $46 bln on defense spending in 2018
7
Thailand shows interest in purchasing Russian armored vehicles
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама