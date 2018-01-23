Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russian Direct Investment Fund invites 'very important' delegation from US to SPIEF-2018

Business & Economy
January 23, 14:11 UTC+3

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum will be held in May

MOSCOW, January 23. /TASS/. The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) invited a "very important" delegation from the United States to the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2018, chief executive of the RDIF Kirill Dmitriev said on Tuesday on the air with Rossiya 24 TV Channel.

Read also

Russian government may establish $1.7 bln digital economy fund

"We continue interaction with the US business. We invite a very important delegation from the United States to attend the St. Petersburg [International] Economic Forum. We believe that establishing the business dialog with the United States is critical," Dmitriev said.

"We believe sanctions are harmful. We look forward to improvement of relations with the United States," he added.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum will be held from May 24 to 26, 2018.

