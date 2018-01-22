Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Rosatom applies for NPP construction in Kuwait

Business & Economy
January 22, 12:32 UTC+3

The talks are in progress, according to the Russian energy minister

MOSCOW, January 22. /TASS/. Rosatom and Kuwait are negotiating construction of a nuclear power plant (NPP) in the country, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said in an interview with Rossiya 24 TV channel.

"We have a large number of promising directions with Kuwaiti partners. Among other things, Kuwait's colleagues are planning to build a nuclear power plant. The talks are in progress. Rosatom has filed an application," the Minister said.

He noted that Russia is interested in developing other areas of cooperation in the energy sector, for example, in supplies of liquefied natural gas. "We are also interested in supplying liquefied natural gas to Kuwait, and our colleagues plan to expand the use of LNG for electricity production," Novak added.

It was reported earlier that Saudi Arabia’s King Abdullah City for Atomic and Renewable Energy (K.A.CARE) and Russia’s state nuclear corporation Rosatom have signed the roadmap for the implementation of the Program for the Cooperation on Peaceful Use of Atomic Energy.

According to Rosatom, the roadmap comprised a set of steps to be implemented by the parties in order to promote the cooperation in the areas designated in the Program, which was signed into effect in Moscow on October 5, 2017, during the visit of the King of Saudi Arabia Salman bin Abdulaziz bin Abdul Rahman bin Saud to Russia.

The parties also planned to cooperate in training personnel for the Saudi nuclear industry and developing the Kingdom’s nuclear infrastructure. Russia and Saudi Arabia will also look into the prospects of establishing a center for nuclear science and technology in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia based on a Russian-design research reactor.

On October 5, Rosatom and the Ministry of Energy, Industry and Mineral Resources of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia signed the Programme for Cooperation in the Peaceful Uses of Nuclear Energy. Head of Rosatom Alexei Likhachev told TASS that the nuclear corporation had sent its proposals to the Saudi party for the construction of a nuclear power plant in Saudi Arabia. He also said that the country had launched the so-called "parade of vendors" for the construction of its first nuclear power plant.

