EU nations, Russia sign border cooperation deals

MOSCOW, January 20. /TASS/. Russia and the European Union have signed agreements to finance and implement Russia-Lithuania and Russia-Poland border cooperation projects, the Russian economic development ministry said in a statement on Friday.

"The number of border cooperation projects between Russia and the European Union has increased to seven (in 2016, Russia signed border cooperation agreements with Latvia, Norway, Finland, Sweden and Estonia). Russia’s overall contribution for 2014-2020 stands at 86.9 million euro, the EU - at 173.7 and the contributions by EU member states - at 51.2 million euro," the statement reads.

According to the ministry, the program is aimed at preserving historic and cultural heritage, clean environment, ensuring border security and accessibility of regions, developing transport and communications.