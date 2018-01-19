Rusnano chief says new fund may be established with Chinese partners

MOSCOW, January 19. /TASS/. Russia’s state-run technology investment group Rusnano may set up a new fund with Chinese partners within a month, Chairman of Executive Board Anatoly Chubais said in an interview with TASS.

"Hopefully, the fund will be officially legally registered within weeks, a month at most," he said, adding that the respective paperwork had been done by the company’s US-based subsidiary, which will also participate in the fund’s management.

According to Chubais, he feels the influence of geopolitical factors on the operations of Rusnano USA.

"Both in Russia and in the United States we feel (the impact - TASS) of the general political environment, including our subsidiary in the Silicon Valley," he said.