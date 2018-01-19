Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Oil market remains volatile, Russia’s deputy PM says

Business & Economy
January 19, 13:55 UTC+3

Prices may go down again, according to Arkady Dvorkovich

Share
1 pages in this article

TAGANROG, January 19. /TASS/. The oil market remains volatile and it is early to speak about stabilization of prices, Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich told reporters on Friday.

Read also

Russian Accounts Chamber expects oil price about $60 per barrel in 2018

Oil market not yet balanced despite rise of oil prices to $70 per barrel — energy minister

Lukoil CEO says a smooth exit from OPEC + deal possible if oil price is $70 per barrel

Lukoil CEO sees $60-65 as most preferable oil price range

"The oil market is volatile. One should not speak about any stability for the time being. Prices may go down again; we monitor the situation," the official said.

The decision on extension of the OPEC+ oil production capping deal or withdrawal from it will only be taken after receiving the market stability data but it is premature to talk about it so far, Dvorkovich said. "Several days [with high oil prices - TASS] passed. I think that with such prices, the decision will be made in late spring - early summer, as the Russian Energy Minister said earlier," he added.

Brent oil prices climbed above $70 per barrel in early 2018 and remain fairly high. The scenario of oil prices plummeting to critically low levels is hardly probable, Dvorkovich said. "However, as the history shows, we should not rule that out," he added.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Oil & Gas
In other media
Реклама
Photo
9
Vehicles of the future on display at the Detroit Auto Show
15
Futuristic designs on display at Tokyo Motor Show
18
Frankfurt auto show 2017: the best cars and concepts
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Thirty people who wished to run for presidency failed to show up in election commission
2
Nearly 1.8 mln people take part in Epiphany icy plunges in Russia
3
Russia begins delivery of S-400 missile systems to China — source
4
Press review: Damascus to deal death blow to al-Nusra and CEFC set to seal Rosneft deal
5
Turkey’s armed forces carry out strikes against Kurds’ positions in Syria’s Afrin — media
6
Russia not responsible for situation in Donbass — Kremlin
7
Mexico's Interjet refutes media reports it's 'cannibalizing' SSJ-100 planes
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама