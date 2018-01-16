Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian Accounts Chamber expects oil price about $60 per barrel in 2018

Business & Economy
January 16, 19:16 UTC+3

All the extra oil and gas revenues will be accumulated and directed then to the National Wealth Fund, the head of the Russian Accounts Chamber said

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, January 16. /TASS/. Oil prices in 2018 will be about $60 per barrel, head of the Russian Accounts Chamber Tatiana Golikova told TASS in an interview on Tuesday.

Read also

Oil market not yet balanced despite rise of oil prices to $70 per barrel — energy minister

Lukoil CEO says a smooth exit from OPEC + deal possible if oil price is $70 per barrel

Russia has adjusted to current oil price, economic growth expected at 1.8% in 2018-2020

Russia’s finance minister expects stable ruble with $55 per barrel oil price in 2018

Lukoil CEO sees $60-65 as most preferable oil price range

"We do not actually predict the oil price. We estimate it sometimes for preparation of flash reports. Nevertheless, it seems to me the situation is such that we have all grounds to assume in connection with our arrangements with OPEC that there will be no dramatic price drop and it will be within the range of $60 per barrel, where it is now," she said.

All the extra oil and gas revenues will be accumulated and directed then to the National Wealth Fund, Golikova said. "It means that high oil price makes it possible to not merely have more stable performance and receive some increase in economic growth but to replenish our sovereign reserves also, which is certainly good," she added.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Oil price
In other media
Реклама
Photo
9
Vehicles of the future on display at the Detroit Auto Show
15
Futuristic designs on display at Tokyo Motor Show
18
Frankfurt auto show 2017: the best cars and concepts
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Crimea's ex-prosecutor demands Kiev investigate Ukrainian president
2
Putin’s campaign website up and running
3
Ukrainian lawmakers refuse to recognize Donbass republics as terrorist organizations
4
Russia's top diplomat says US not interested in keeping Syria's territorial integrity
5
French company Engie to support Nord Stream 2 despite US sanctions
6
Council of Europe ready to take steps to fix Russia-PACE relations — Russian senior MP
7
Defense Ministry: US plane spotted near Hmeymim during terror attack on Russian facilities
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама